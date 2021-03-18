EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Mildly offered inside rising wedge near multi-month top

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/JPY consolidates early Asian pullback from fresh high since October 2018.
  • Upbeat MACD probes bears, 50-SMA adds to the downside filters.
  • Multiple upside barriers test the prevailing uptrend, 130.65 guards immediate rise.

EUR/JPY bounces off an intraday low of 130.05 to currently down 0.08% around 130.30 during early Thursday. The pair stretched the previous day’s run-up to refresh the highest levels in 29 months before easing from 130.66.

However, bullish MACD and 50-SMA probe the EUR/JPY sellers eyeing the rising wedge bearish chart pattern on the four-hour (4H) formation.

Against this backdrop, the pair’s current play seems to keep the upside bias between 130.65 and 129.80 levels. Herein, 50-SMA near 129.75 adds to the downside filters.

Should the quote drops below 129.75, it confirms the theoretical south-run targeting the late January tops near 127.30. Though, the monthly bottom around 128.20 can offer intermediate support during the declines.

Alternatively, an upside clearance of 130.65 will eye for the 131.00 ahead of targeting late-July 2018 top near 131.15.

If at all the EUR/JPY buyers stay hopeful above 131.15, the 132.00 round-figure and September 2018 peak surrounding 133.15 could test the pair’s further rise.

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 130.3
Today Daily Change -0.07
Today Daily Change % -0.05%
Today daily open 130.37
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 129.04
Daily SMA50 127.55
Daily SMA100 126.28
Daily SMA200 124.92
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 130.45
Previous Daily Low 129.7
Previous Weekly High 130.4
Previous Weekly Low 128.78
Previous Monthly High 129.98
Previous Monthly Low 126.1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 130.16
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 129.98
Daily Pivot Point S1 129.9
Daily Pivot Point S2 129.42
Daily Pivot Point S3 129.15
Daily Pivot Point R1 130.65
Daily Pivot Point R2 130.92
Daily Pivot Point R3 131.4

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD erases a part of FOMC-inspired gains, slides to mid-1.1900s

EUR/USD erases a part of FOMC-inspired gains, slides to mid-1.1900s

EUR/USD trades around 1.1950, having stalled the post-FOMC strong advance just ahead of the 1.2000 mark. The upbeat US economic outlook helped revive the USD demand and exerted some pressure. Speeches by ECB President Lagarde and US economic data awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Bulls target a retest of weekly highs

GBP/USD: Bulls target a retest of weekly highs

GBP/USD bulls in charge and target a retest of the monthly highs. GBP/USD is attempting to penetrate deeper into resistance territory on the longer-term time frames and the following is a top-down analysis that arrives at a bullish thesis. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY tumbles below 109.00 as BOJ said to widen its rate target band

USD/JPY tumbles below 109.00 as BOJ said to widen its rate target band

The Japanese yen picked up fresh bids on the above headlines, knocking-off USD/JPY back below 109.00. The spot has erased early gains, having hit a daily low of 108.62 in a knee-jerk reaction to the report on the BOJ’s likely action this Friday.

USD/JPY News

Dogecoin bulls can stay hopeful above these levels

Dogecoin bulls can stay hopeful above these levels

DOGE/USD fizzles the latest run-up beyond short-term resistance while easing to $0.0580 during early Thursday. Even so, the meme-coin keeps trend line breakout amid receding bearish MACD bias, not to forget trading above the key support lines and SMA confluence.

Read more

Powell and the FOMC: Is it really about the fed funds rate?

Powell and the FOMC: Is it really about the fed funds rate?

The Fed executed a deft sleight of hand on Wednesday, sharply raising its economic projections, keeping expectations for a fed funds hike beyond 2023 and ignoring the steepening of the yield curve that has been underway in earnest since the New Year.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures