EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Looks set for further downside, rising wedge in focus

- EUR/JPY sellers attack intraday low, teases confirmation of bearish chart pattern.
- Downbeat MACD, failures to cross immediate resistance line favor bears.
- 200-HMA lures bears, wedge’s upper line adds to the north-side hurdle.
EUR/JPY stays depressed around 130.10 during early Monday. In doing so, the cross-currency pair battles the support line of a one-week-old bearish chart pattern, rising wedge, on the hourly play.
Given the bearish MACD and the pair’s repeated pullbacks from the two-day-long falling trend line, EUR/JPY sellers seem to roll up sleeves to retest the 200-HMA level of 129.36.
However, Thursday’s low around 129.65 and the theoretical target of the bearish pattern confirmation, near the previous month’s bottom of 128.18, will act as extra filters to the south.
On the flip side, EUR/JPY run-up beyond the immediate resistance line, close to 130.30 will need validation from the last week’s peak close to 130.35 before attacking the wedge’s upper line around 130.55.
Also likely to challenge the bulls is the March top surrounding 130.65-70 and late August 2018 high near 130.85.
Overall, EUR/JPY bulls seem tired but the sellers are waiting for confirmation.
EUR/JPY hourly chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|130.1
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02%
|Today daily open
|130.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|129.55
|Daily SMA50
|128.32
|Daily SMA100
|127.04
|Daily SMA200
|125.46
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|130.34
|Previous Daily Low
|130.04
|Previous Weekly High
|130.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|128.83
|Previous Monthly High
|130.67
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.18
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|130.15
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|130.22
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|130
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|129.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|129.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|130.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|130.47
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|130.6
