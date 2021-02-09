EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Looks consolidative very near-term

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY adds to Monday’s losses below the 127.00 level.
  • The YTD peaks near 127.50 emerge as the next hurdle.

Monday’s test of levels beyond 127.00 the figure seems to have motivated sellers to return to the market, triggering the ongoing correction in EUR/JPY.

In the meantime, price action around EUR/JPY could remain side-lined in the very bear-term, with the upper end at this week’s tops above 127.00 and decent contention in the 126.00 neighbourhood. The 55-day SMA at 126.06 also reinforces the latter.

If EUR/JPY regains the area past 127.00 it should open the door to a potential re-visit of the so far 2021 tops around 127.50 (January 7). Further north comes in the 129.30 zone (November 29/December 13 2018 highs) ahead of the monthly peaks at 130.14 (November 7 2018).

Looking at the broader picture, while above the 200-day SMA at 123.47 the outlook for the cross should remain constructive.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 126.71
Today Daily Change 30
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 126.79
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 126.22
Daily SMA50 126.32
Daily SMA100 124.98
Daily SMA200 123.56
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 127.13
Previous Daily Low 126.65
Previous Weekly High 127.16
Previous Weekly Low 126.1
Previous Monthly High 127.49
Previous Monthly Low 125.09
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 126.83
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 126.95
Daily Pivot Point S1 126.58
Daily Pivot Point S2 126.38
Daily Pivot Point S3 126.11
Daily Pivot Point R1 127.06
Daily Pivot Point R2 127.33
Daily Pivot Point R3 127.54

 

 

