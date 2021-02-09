EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Looks consolidative very near-term

- EUR/JPY adds to Monday’s losses below the 127.00 level.
- The YTD peaks near 127.50 emerge as the next hurdle.
Monday’s test of levels beyond 127.00 the figure seems to have motivated sellers to return to the market, triggering the ongoing correction in EUR/JPY.
In the meantime, price action around EUR/JPY could remain side-lined in the very bear-term, with the upper end at this week’s tops above 127.00 and decent contention in the 126.00 neighbourhood. The 55-day SMA at 126.06 also reinforces the latter.
If EUR/JPY regains the area past 127.00 it should open the door to a potential re-visit of the so far 2021 tops around 127.50 (January 7). Further north comes in the 129.30 zone (November 29/December 13 2018 highs) ahead of the monthly peaks at 130.14 (November 7 2018).
Looking at the broader picture, while above the 200-day SMA at 123.47 the outlook for the cross should remain constructive.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|126.71
|Today Daily Change
|30
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|126.79
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|126.22
|Daily SMA50
|126.32
|Daily SMA100
|124.98
|Daily SMA200
|123.56
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|127.13
|Previous Daily Low
|126.65
|Previous Weekly High
|127.16
|Previous Weekly Low
|126.1
|Previous Monthly High
|127.49
|Previous Monthly Low
|125.09
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|126.83
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|126.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|126.58
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|126.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|126.11
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|127.06
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|127.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|127.54
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.21 amid yields-driven dollar weakness
EUR/USD has been extending its gains, hitting a high above 1.21 as the dollar retreats. US yields are falling amid uncertainty about US fiscal stimulus.
Bitcoin extends Tesla-backed rally beyond $48,000 to refresh record top
BTC/USD extends the rally to renew lifetime highs above $48,000, aiming to conquer $50,000. Bitcoin bulls are unstoppable after Tesla invested $1.5 billion in the no.1 coin. The company is said to consider accepting bitcoin as payment for its cars.
XAU/USD bulls challenge 100-SMA after triangle breakout
XAU/USD confirms symmetrical triangle breakout on the 4H chart. Acceptance above 100-SMA is critical to unleashing further upside. 200-SMA at $1863 is the next upside target amid bullish RSI.
Churchill Capital Corp (CCIV) drops 6% as investors turn anxious about merger prospects
Churchill Capital Corp IV dropped nearly 6% to settle below the $33 mark on Monday, having found strong support just above $30. The shares of the blank-check company corrected lower after the recent rally to the all-time-highs of $36.
US Dollar Index extends the drop below 91.00
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main rivals, extends the weekly pullback further south of the 91.00 hurdle on turnaround Tuesday.