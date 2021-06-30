EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Interim support aligns around 130.80

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY extends the bearishness to the low-131.00s.
  • Initial contention emerges at the 100-day SMA at 130.80.

EUR/JPY’s downside seems to have run out of steam in the 131.30 zone so far on Wednesday.

Following the rejection from last week’s tops near 132.70, the cross sparked a move lower that threatens to extend further south in the near term. Initial and interim support lines up at the 100-day SMA, today at 130.80 ahead of the monthly low in the 130.00 neighbourhood (June 21).

The daily RSI approaches the oversold territory, indicative that a potential rebound could be shaping up.

In the broader picture, while above the 200-day SMA at 127.87 the broader outlook for the cross should remain constructive.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 131.34
Today Daily Change 38
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 131.49
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 132.61
Daily SMA50 132.36
Daily SMA100 130.8
Daily SMA200 127.91
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 131.99
Previous Daily Low 131.28
Previous Weekly High 132.7
Previous Weekly Low 130.04
Previous Monthly High 134.06
Previous Monthly Low 130.98
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 131.55
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 131.72
Daily Pivot Point S1 131.18
Daily Pivot Point S2 130.88
Daily Pivot Point S3 130.47
Daily Pivot Point R1 131.9
Daily Pivot Point R2 132.3
Daily Pivot Point R3 132.61

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

