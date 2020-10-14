EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Interim contention emerges at the 100-day SMA

- EUR/JPY’s rebound fails ahead of the 200-week SMA near 125.20.
- The corrective downside faces the next stop at 123.33.
Following the recent move to and failure in the 125.00 neighbourhood, EUR/JPY as sparked a corrective downside to the area below the 124.00 mark, recording at the same time new multi-day lows.
If he selling impetus gathers further pace, then the cross is expected to meet the next minor support at the 123.30 zone, where sits the 100-day SMA. Further south comes in the more relevant support near 122.90.
In case this support is breached, the September low in the 122.35/40 band should emerge on the horizon.
Above the 200-day SMA, today at 121.04, the outlook on the cross is expected to remain constructive.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|123.74
|Today Daily Change
|35
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|123.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|123.8
|Daily SMA50
|124.84
|Daily SMA100
|123.3
|Daily SMA200
|121.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|124.49
|Previous Daily Low
|123.81
|Previous Weekly High
|125.09
|Previous Weekly Low
|123.32
|Previous Monthly High
|127.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|122.38
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|124.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|124.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|123.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|123.39
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|122.97
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|124.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|124.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|125
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
