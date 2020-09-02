EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Initial support lines up at 125.56

EUR/JPY recedes from fresh 2020 highs in the area just above 127.00.

Further north emerges the March 2019 high in the mid-127.00s.

EUR/JPY is adding to Monday’s losses, shedding further ground and returning to the 1260 neighbourhood on the back of renewed and moderate selling bias around the European currency.

A surpass of the 2020 peaks just beyond 127.00 the figure (September 1) should pave the way for a move to March 2019 highs around 127.50.

The constructive view around EUR/JPY is predicted to remain unchanged while above the 200-day SMA at 120.57.

EUR/JPY weekly chart