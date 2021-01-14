EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Initial support emerges at 126.00

  • EUR/JPY bounces off recent lows near the 126.00 level.
  • The upside remains capped by the YTD highs around 127.50.

EUR/JPY looks to regain some upside traction following recent weekly lows in the vicinity of the 126.00 level.

If the support in the 126.00 neighbourhood is cleared in the near-term, then the next interim level is at 125.70 (low December 16), or the lower bound of the recent multi-week consolidative theme. Further south comes in the 55-day SMA just above 125.00 the figure.

Looking at the broader picture, while above the 200-day SMA at 122.65 the outlook for the cross should remain constructive.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 126.39
Today Daily Change 34
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 126.26
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 126.53
Daily SMA50 125.47
Daily SMA100 124.8
Daily SMA200 122.73
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 126.74
Previous Daily Low 126.22
Previous Weekly High 127.49
Previous Weekly Low 126.05
Previous Monthly High 127.24
Previous Monthly Low 124.38
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 126.42
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 126.54
Daily Pivot Point S1 126.07
Daily Pivot Point S2 125.88
Daily Pivot Point S3 125.54
Daily Pivot Point R1 126.6
Daily Pivot Point R2 126.93
Daily Pivot Point R3 127.12

 

 

Latest Forex News

