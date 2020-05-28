EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Initial hurdle aligns at 119.00

EUR/JPY’s recovery run out of steam just below 119.00 the figure.

If cleared, the cross could test the 200-day SMA at 119.24.

If buyers manage to clear the 119.00 area, then there is scope for a potential test of the critical 200-day SMA, today at 119.24.

Further up emerges the March’s highs just beyond the 121.00 yardstick.

