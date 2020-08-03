EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Initial contention seen at 200-hour SMA at 123.78

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY comes under pressure and approaches 124.00.
  • Further south emerges the 200-hour near 123.80.

EUR/JPY recorded fresh yearly peaks beyond 125.00 the figure on Friday following the sharp sell-off in the Japanese safe haven.

The ongoing corrective downside could extend further and test the 200-hour SMA in the 123.80 region. A deeper pullback carries the potential to see the January peaks in the 122.90/87 band re-visited.

As long as EURJPY trades above the 200-day SMA at 120.00, the bullish outlook is expected to remain unchanged.

EUR/JPY hourly chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 124.2
Today Daily Change 93
Today Daily Change % -0.44
Today daily open 124.75
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 122.67
Daily SMA50 121.49
Daily SMA100 119.47
Daily SMA200 120.03
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 125.21
Previous Daily Low 123.84
Previous Weekly High 125.21
Previous Weekly Low 123.02
Previous Monthly High 125.21
Previous Monthly Low 120.26
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 124.69
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 124.36
Daily Pivot Point S1 123.99
Daily Pivot Point S2 123.23
Daily Pivot Point S3 122.62
Daily Pivot Point R1 125.36
Daily Pivot Point R2 125.97
Daily Pivot Point R3 126.73

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD struggles around 1.17 amid dollar strength, ahead of data

EUR/USD struggles around 1.17 amid dollar strength, ahead of data

EUR/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.17 as the dollar retraces some of July's losses at the beginning of August. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls toward 1.30 amid a greenback comeback, UK concerns

GBP/USD falls toward 1.30 amid a greenback comeback, UK concerns

GBP/USD has kicked off the week on the back foot, trading close to 1.30. Concerns about a lockdown in London, uncertainty about US-UK trade talks are weighing on the pound. The US dollar is gaining ground.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD consolidates the drop from record highs ahead of US ISM

XAU/USD consolidates the drop from record highs ahead of US ISM

Gold (XAU/USD) has entered a phase of consolidation after eroding nearly $18 from record highs of $1988 02 reached in early Asia.

Gold News

ETH/BTC skyrocketing, Bitcoin stays above $11,000

ETH/BTC skyrocketing, Bitcoin stays above $11,000

The cryptocurrency market is influenced by leveraged positions liquidation. Cryptocurrency experts expect further growth amid a global flight to safety assets. ETH/BTC hits the highest level since May 2019.

Read more

WTI drops below $40 on demand worries, OPEC+ output increase

WTI drops below $40 on demand worries, OPEC+ output increase

Crude oil prices posted losses last week and seem to be struggling to shake off the bearish pressure on Monday. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at $39.85, losing 1.5% on a daily basis.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures