EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Immediately above aligns the 2021 highs

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY advances strongly and retakes the 127.00 mark.
  • The 2021 highs in the 127.50 zone come up next.

EUR/JPY extends the weekly recovery and finally manages to reclaim the 127.00 yardstick and beyond.

Further upside now seems on the cards, with the next hurdle of relevance at the YTD highs around 127.50. If cleared, then the 130.10/15 band should emerge on the horizon (November 2018 highs).

Looking at the broader picture, while above the 200-day SMA at 123.12 the outlook for the cross should remain constructive.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 127.12
Today Daily Change 98
Today Daily Change % 0.56
Today daily open 126.41
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 126.23
Daily SMA50 125.97
Daily SMA100 124.82
Daily SMA200 123.2
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 126.67
Previous Daily Low 125.99
Previous Weekly High 126.4
Previous Weekly Low 125.09
Previous Monthly High 127.24
Previous Monthly Low 124.38
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 126.41
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 126.25
Daily Pivot Point S1 126.05
Daily Pivot Point S2 125.68
Daily Pivot Point S3 125.37
Daily Pivot Point R1 126.72
Daily Pivot Point R2 127.03
Daily Pivot Point R3 127.39

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD approaches yearly high as equities attempt recovery

GBP/USD approaches yearly high as equities attempt recovery

The financial world is all about equities’ behavior these days. Wall Street pulling off daily lows adds pressure on the greenback, which in turn results in higher highs for GBP/USD. Mixed vaccines-related news taking their toll.

GBP/USD News

Gamestop (GME) Stock Price and Forecast: GME What is happening now?

Gamestop (GME) Stock Price and Forecast: GME What is happening now?

GME shares staged a strong rally during Friday’s pre-market trading. Gamestop trading is restricted, resulting in strong backlash from retail traders. Robinhood CEO appears on CNBC on Thursday evening to explain.

Read more

Brokers’ restrictions on GME and AMC set a dangerous precedent – FXStreet Editorial

Brokers’ restrictions on GME and AMC set a dangerous precedent – FXStreet Editorial

“Reduce-only mode” is a message that shocked Robinhood traders who attempted to trade in GameStop Inc (NYSE: GME) and other companies such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) on Thursday. 

Read more

Robinhood suspends cryptocurrency trading following Doge’s 1,000% rally

Robinhood suspends cryptocurrency trading following Doge’s 1,000% rally

Robinhood has just restricted cryptocurrency trading as Dogecoin price exploded by 1,000%. The trading app has been under a lot of criticism lately after limiting buy orders for GameStop. A famous Reddit group named WallStreetBets boosted GameStop stock to fight shorts. 

Read more

US Dollar Index: Upside capped by the resistance line near 90.80

US Dollar Index: Upside capped by the resistance line near 90.80

DXY extends the rejection from weekly highs below the 91.00 mark, shedding ground for the second session in a row on Friday.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures