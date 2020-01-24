EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Holds 4.5-month ascending trendline

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/JPY is probing major ascending trendline support. 
  • A downside break would confirm a bearish reversal and expose deeper support levels. 

EUR/JPY is currently testing the bounds of the uptrend line rising from September and October lows. 

A break below the trendline support at 121.00 on a daily closing basis would suggest the upside from September lows below 116.00 has run its course, opening the doors for a drop to deeper support levels. 

The first major hurdle for sellers after the breach of trendline would be 120.16 (Jan. 3 and Jan. 8 low).

Initial resistance is marked by an hourly chart falling trendline resistance, currently at 121.88. Securing a foothold above that would revive the bullish case and expose the recent high of 122.87. 

At press time, the pair is sidelined just above 121.00. The cross printed a low of 120.63 on Thursday but managed to close above the ascending trendline rising from September lows. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish below trendline support

Technical levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 121.03
Today Daily Change -0.02
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 121.05
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 121.81
Daily SMA50 121.22
Daily SMA100 120.32
Daily SMA200 120.81
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 121.9
Previous Daily Low 120.64
Previous Weekly High 122.88
Previous Weekly Low 121.76
Previous Monthly High 124.2
Previous Monthly Low 119.98
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 121.12
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 121.41
Daily Pivot Point S1 120.49
Daily Pivot Point S2 119.93
Daily Pivot Point S3 119.23
Daily Pivot Point R1 121.75
Daily Pivot Point R2 122.45
Daily Pivot Point R3 123.01

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

