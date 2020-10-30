EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Further weakness remains on the cards

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY extends the weekly leg lower to the 121.60 region on Friday.
  • Further south comes in the 200-day SMA around 121.15.

The selling momentum in EUR/JPY remains well in place at the end of the week and forces the cross to drop to new 3-month lows in the 121.60 zone earlier on Friday.

Bets for extra losses remain on the rise and the door is now wide open to a deeper retracement to, initially, the 200-day SMA in the 121.10/15 band, challenging at the same time the positive outlook on the cross.

Looking at the broader scenario, while above the 200-day SMA at1 121.13, the outlook on EUR/JPY is expected to remain constructive.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 121.87
Today Daily Change 47
Today Daily Change % -0.20
Today daily open 122.12
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 123.88
Daily SMA50 124.38
Daily SMA100 123.57
Daily SMA200 121.16
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 122.89
Previous Daily Low 121.9
Previous Weekly High 125
Previous Weekly Low 123.33
Previous Monthly High 127.08
Previous Monthly Low 122.38
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 122.27
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 122.51
Daily Pivot Point S1 121.72
Daily Pivot Point S2 121.31
Daily Pivot Point S3 120.72
Daily Pivot Point R1 122.71
Daily Pivot Point R2 123.3
Daily Pivot Point R3 123.7

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

