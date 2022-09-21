- EUR/JPY comes under downside pressure and breaches 142.00.
- Next on the upside turns up the 2022 top at 145.63.
EUR/JPY adds to Tuesday’s losses and briefly breaks below the 142.00 support midweek.
The cross appears within the multi-session range bound theme so far. The break above this stance could open the door to a potential visit to the 2022 high at 145.63 (September 12).
In the meantime, while above the 200-day SMA at 135.45, the prospects for the pair should remain constructive.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|142.99
|Today Daily Change
|167
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|143.37
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|141.19
|Daily SMA50
|139.13
|Daily SMA100
|139.11
|Daily SMA200
|135.42
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|144.04
|Previous Daily Low
|143.02
|Previous Weekly High
|145.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|142.3
|Previous Monthly High
|139.73
|Previous Monthly Low
|133.4
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|143.41
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|143.65
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|142.91
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|142.46
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|141.89
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|143.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|144.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|144.95
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 0.9900 ahead of Fed
Following the earlier drop that was triggered after Russian President Putin announced partial military mobilization, EUR/USD seems to have gone into a consolidation phase slightly above 0.9900. Ahead of the Fed's monetary policy announcements, investors remain cautious.
GBP/USD recover modestly, trades near 1.1350
GBP/USD staged a rebound and rose toward 1.1350 after having slumped to its weakest level since 1985 near 1.1300 earlier in the day. The greenback holds its ground ahead of the Fed's highly-anticipated rate decision, not allowing the pair to gather recovery momentum.
Gold edges higher on geopolitical risks, focus remains on FOMC
Gold catches some bids during the early European session and climbs to a fresh daily high, around the $1,676 region, reversing a major part of the previous day's losses.
Crypto bears might take another stab due to FOMC
Bitcoin price is in a consolidative phase with no directional bias in sight. This lackluster performance has caused Ethereum, Ripple and other alts to lose their volatility.
Federal Reserve Monetary Policy: Transparency and the fallacy of forward guidance Premium
The Federal Reserve policies of transparency and forward guidance on interest rates, products of the Bernanke era, have become a burden and mistake.