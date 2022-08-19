  • EUR/JPY looks offered after two daily advances in a row.
  • Next on the upside appears the August top at 138.40.

EUR/JPY extends the weekly recovery and already flirts with the 138.00 neighbourhood on Friday.

If the cross clears the so far August high at 138.39 (August 10) it should allow for gains to accelerate further and revisit the temporary barrier at the 55-day SMA, today at 139.44.

While above the 200-day SMA at 134.05, the prospects for the pair should remain constructive.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 137.69
Today Daily Change 103
Today Daily Change % 0.44
Today daily open 137.09
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 137.13
Daily SMA50 139.28
Daily SMA100 138.16
Daily SMA200 134.05
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 137.66
Previous Daily Low 136.56
Previous Weekly High 138.4
Previous Weekly Low 136.3
Previous Monthly High 142.43
Previous Monthly Low 135.55
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 136.98
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 137.24
Daily Pivot Point S1 136.54
Daily Pivot Point S2 136
Daily Pivot Point S3 135.45
Daily Pivot Point R1 137.64
Daily Pivot Point R2 138.2
Daily Pivot Point R3 138.74

 

 

Recommended content

