- EUR/JPY looks offered after two daily advances in a row.
- Next on the upside appears the August top at 138.40.
EUR/JPY extends the weekly recovery and already flirts with the 138.00 neighbourhood on Friday.
If the cross clears the so far August high at 138.39 (August 10) it should allow for gains to accelerate further and revisit the temporary barrier at the 55-day SMA, today at 139.44.
While above the 200-day SMA at 134.05, the prospects for the pair should remain constructive.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|137.69
|Today Daily Change
|103
|Today Daily Change %
|0.44
|Today daily open
|137.09
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|137.13
|Daily SMA50
|139.28
|Daily SMA100
|138.16
|Daily SMA200
|134.05
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.66
|Previous Daily Low
|136.56
|Previous Weekly High
|138.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|136.3
|Previous Monthly High
|142.43
|Previous Monthly Low
|135.55
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|136.98
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|137.24
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|136.54
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|136
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|135.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.64
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|138.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|138.74
