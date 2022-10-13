- EUR/JPY extends the recovery for the third session in a row.
- Extra gains could see the October peak around 144.00 revisited.
EUR/JPY gathers extra steam and reaches new multi-day highs around the 143.00 neighbourhood on Thursday.
So far, the recovery appears underpinned by the 141.00 region, which stands as quite a decent support for the time being. Further upside could then see the 144.00 zone retested in the short-term horizon ahead of the 2022 top at 145.63 (September 12).
In the meantime, while above the key 200-day SMA at 136.37, the constructive outlook for the cross should remain unchanged.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|142.75
|Today Daily Change
|81
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|142.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|141.74
|Daily SMA50
|140.04
|Daily SMA100
|139.96
|Daily SMA200
|136.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|142.64
|Previous Daily Low
|141.4
|Previous Weekly High
|144.09
|Previous Weekly Low
|141.19
|Previous Monthly High
|145.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.38
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|142.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|141.87
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|141.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|140.98
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|140.56
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|143.02
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|143.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|144.26
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Dollar volatility set to surge on US CPI figures – LIVE
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for September. Ahead of the inflation report, the US Dollar Index edges lower amid improving market mood. Meanwhile, the Fed remains on track to hike its policy rate by 75 bps in November.
EUR/USD clings to gains above 0.9700 ahead of US inflation
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed toward mid-0.9700s during the European trading hours. The renewed dollar weakness seems to be helping the pair push higher as investors gear up for the September CPI inflation data from the US.
GBP/USD rises above 1.1200 on UK political headlines
GBP/USD has advanced to a fresh weekly high above 1.1200 on Thursday on reports claiming that the UK government could announce changes to the mining budget later in the day. Investors await the September Consumer Price Index data from the US.
Gold climbs above $1,680 as US yields decline
Gold has gained traction after having dropped below $1,670 earlier in the day and advanced above $1,680. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% ahead of the US CPI data, allowing XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
US September CPI Preview: Monthly core inflation is the figure to watch Premium
Investors expect the headline annual CPI to decline to 8.1% from 8.3% in August. The Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is seen edging higher to 6.5% from 6.3% in the same period.