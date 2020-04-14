EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Further rangebound on the cards

- EUR/JP met solid resistance around the 119.00 mark in past sessions.
- Broader side-lined theme expected to prevail for the time being.
Following multi-day peaks in the 119.00 neighbourhood, EUR/JPY dropped to sub-118.00 levels on the back of the resumption of some selling pressure at the beginning of the week.
In the meantime, the current price action remains part of the broader consolidative range between 116.00 and 121.50.
While further rangebound seems the name of the game for the cross in the short-term horizon, a move to the yearly lows in the vicinity of the 116.00 mark should not be ruled out.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|117.62
|Today Daily Change
|56
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|117.65
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|118.69
|Daily SMA50
|119.24
|Daily SMA100
|120.23
|Daily SMA200
|119.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|118.71
|Previous Daily Low
|117.31
|Previous Weekly High
|119.04
|Previous Weekly Low
|117.16
|Previous Monthly High
|121.15
|Previous Monthly Low
|116.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|117.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|118.17
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|117.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|116.49
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|115.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|118.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|119.29
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|119.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
