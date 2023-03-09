EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Further losses on the cards below the 100-day SMA

- EUR/JPY accelerate losses and drops to the sub-144.00 region.
- There is an interim support at the 100-day SMA just above 143.00.
EUR/JPY fades Wednesday’s small advance and drops to new multi-day lows below the 144.00 level on Thursday.
While further side-lined trading seems likely for the time being, the cross could face bouts of selling pressure and confront the provisional 100-day SMA at 143.09. The loss of the latter could spark a deeper move to the weekly low at 142.14 (February 24).
In the meantime, while above the 200-day SMA, today at 141.75, the outlook for the cross is expected to remain positive.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|144.02
|Today Daily Change
|109
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.51
|Today daily open
|144.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|143.54
|Daily SMA50
|141.84
|Daily SMA100
|143.16
|Daily SMA200
|141.77
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|145.24
|Previous Daily Low
|144.24
|Previous Weekly High
|145.57
|Previous Weekly Low
|143.57
|Previous Monthly High
|145.47
|Previous Monthly Low
|139.55
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|144.85
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|144.62
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|144.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|143.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|143.26
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|145.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|145.74
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|146.25
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
