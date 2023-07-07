EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Further losses on the cards

  • EUR/JPY keeps the weekly bearish note well in place.
  • The next support of note emerges at the 154.00 region.

EUR/JPY adds to the ongoing weekly decline and revisits the 155.50 zone at the end of the week.

The cross accelerates its losses and leaves behind the overbought territory, revisiting at the same time the mid-155.00s on Friday. Against this backdrop, the continuation of the retracement appears in store in the short term, with the next contention emerging at the weekly low of 154.04 (June 20).

So far, further upside looks favoured while the cross trades above the 200-day SMA, today at 145.57.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 156.14
Today Daily Change 150
Today Daily Change % -0.48
Today daily open 156.89
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 155.33
Daily SMA50 151.65
Daily SMA100 148.01
Daily SMA200 145.54
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 157.18
Previous Daily Low 155.84
Previous Weekly High 158
Previous Weekly Low 155.75
Previous Monthly High 158
Previous Monthly Low 148.62
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 156.35
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 156.67
Daily Pivot Point S1 156.1
Daily Pivot Point S2 155.31
Daily Pivot Point S3 154.77
Daily Pivot Point R1 157.43
Daily Pivot Point R2 157.97
Daily Pivot Point R3 158.76

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

