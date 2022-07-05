- EUR/JPY resumes the downside following the EUR sell-off.
- The near-term outlook could shift to negative below 139.25.
EUR/JPY quickly fades Monday’s uptick and breaks below the 140.00 mark to record new 3-week lows.
If the selling pressure accelerates, it could challenge the current short-term bullish bias. That said, if the cross breaches the 4-month support line near 139.25, it could open the door to a deeper pullback to, initially, the 55-day SMA, today at 138.80 prior to the June low at 137.83 (June 16).
In the longer run, the constructive stance in the cross remains well propped up by the 200-day SMA at 132.94.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|140
|Today Daily Change
|282
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.93
|Today daily open
|141.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.01
|Daily SMA50
|138.86
|Daily SMA100
|135.74
|Daily SMA200
|132.93
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|141.67
|Previous Daily Low
|140.61
|Previous Weekly High
|144.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|139.79
|Previous Monthly High
|144.28
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.93
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|141.26
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|141.01
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|140.73
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|140.14
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|139.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|141.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|142.26
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|142.84
