EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Further gains likely above 130.00

- EUR/JPY extends the upside momentum to 130.00.
- Next on the upside now comes the 131.90 level.
EUR/JPY rises for the third consecutive session and reclaims the 130.00 zone for the first time since late February.
Considering the ongoing price action, an extra advance in EUR/JPY appears most likely, particularly if the cross surpasses the key 200-day SMA at 130.00 in a sustainable fashion. Against that, a visit to the weekly high at 131.90 (February 16) could start shaping up in the short-term horizon.
In the meantime, if the cross advances above the 200-day SMA, the outlook will shift to being more constructive.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|129.76
|Today Daily Change
|83
|Today Daily Change %
|0.37
|Today daily open
|129.28
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|128.81
|Daily SMA50
|129.74
|Daily SMA100
|129.71
|Daily SMA200
|130.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|129.71
|Previous Daily Low
|127.98
|Previous Weekly High
|129.04
|Previous Weekly Low
|124.39
|Previous Monthly High
|133.15
|Previous Monthly Low
|127.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|129.05
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|128.65
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|128.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|127.27
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|126.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|130
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|130.72
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|131.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies near 1.1000 despite weak EU data
EUR/USD clings to daily gains near 1.1000 despite the disappointing data releases from the euro area. Eurostat reported on Monday that Industrial Production in the eurozone contracted by 1.3% on a yearly basis in January and the ZEW Economic Sentiment plunged to -38.7 in March from 48.6 in January. Eyes on US data, ECB President Lagarde's speech.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3050 on broad dollar weakness
GBP/USD extended its rebound from 1.3000 on Tuesday and advanced above 1.3050, supported by the selling pressure surrounding the greenback. The US Dollar Index is losing more than 0.3% on the day as investors remain hopeful for a Russia-Ukraine peace agreement.
Gold keeps March lows of $1,902 and the Fed in focus
Gold price remains vulnerable despite a brief pause in its three-day downtrend amid a sharp pullback in the US Treasury yields, which has dragged the dollar lower alongside. The price action in the dollar and yields is a pre-Fed repositioning by the market participants.
Fan tokens LAZIO, SANTOS, and PORTO skyrocket
LAZIO, SANTOS and PORTO are the top three fan tokens that have seen a really good performance over the past week.
Meta Platforms Inc dips lower but outperforms NASDAQ during bearish session
NASDAQ:FB inched lower to start the week but showed some relative strength during the day compared to its other big-tech rivals. Shares of FB fell by 0.52% and closed the trading session at $186.63.