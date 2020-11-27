EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Further gains faces solid resistance around 124.50

EUR/JP’s upside meets tough hurdle in the mid-124.00s.

If this level is cleared, then the next target aligns at 125.00.

EUR/JPY’s recovery appears to have stalled in the 124.50 region so far this week, giving way to the ongoing knee-jerk.

A surpass of this area should allow for a visit to the monthly peaks just past 125.00 the figure, where is also located the October’s high. However, if the corrective downside extends further, EUR/JPY could re-visit recent lows in the 122.85/80 band (November 19).

The downside bias is expected to alleviate somewhat on a breakout of the 125.00 region in the near-term.

EUR/JPY daily chart