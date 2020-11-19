EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Further downside targets 122.40

- EUR/JPY’s bearish momentum persists around 123.00 on Thursday.
- Immediately to the downside appears September’s lows near 122.40.
EUR/JPY alternates gains with losses around the 123.00 neighbourhood after the initial drop to weekly lows in the 122.85/80 band.
In the meantime, odds for a move lower remain well on the cards with the next support of note at the September’s lows in the 122.40 zone. If breached, then a re-visit to the so far monthly lows in the 121.60 region should not be ruled out in the short-term horizon.
The downside pressure is expected to accelerate if EUR/JPY breaks below the latter, exposing the key 200-day SMA, today at 121.35.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|123.11
|Today Daily Change
|36
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|123.1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|123.26
|Daily SMA50
|123.72
|Daily SMA100
|123.95
|Daily SMA200
|121.37
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|123.65
|Previous Daily Low
|123.02
|Previous Weekly High
|125.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|122.68
|Previous Monthly High
|125.09
|Previous Monthly Low
|121.62
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|123.26
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|123.41
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|122.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|122.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|122.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|123.49
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|123.89
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|124.13
