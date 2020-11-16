EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Further downside not ruled out

- EUR/JPY looks to reverse four consecutive pullbacks in the 124.00 region.
- Immediately on the upside emerges monthly tops beyond 125.00.
EUR/JPY is struggling for direction at the beginning of the week with the daily upside limited around the 124.00 area for the time being.
Further downside remains on the cards with the next support of relevance at monthly lows in the 121.60 zone. On the other hand, if bulls regains the upper hand, then the focus of attention should shift to the 125.00 neighbourhood.
Further out, while above the key 200-day SMA at 121.30 EUR/JPY is expected to keep the positive bias unchanged.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|123.93
|Today Daily Change
|36
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|123.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|123.37
|Daily SMA50
|123.82
|Daily SMA100
|123.88
|Daily SMA200
|121.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|124.3
|Previous Daily Low
|123.66
|Previous Weekly High
|125.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|122.68
|Previous Monthly High
|125.09
|Previous Monthly Low
|121.62
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|123.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|124.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|123.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|123.29
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|122.92
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|124.2
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|124.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|124.84
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
