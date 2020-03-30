EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Further downside could extend to 118.50

  • EUR/JPY comes under renewed downside pressure on Monday.
  • The next target now emerges at the February lows in the 108.50 region.

After printing multi-week tops beyond 121.00 the figure last Wednesday, EUR/JPY has come under selling pressure and is once again navigating the sub-120.00 zone.

The cross is prolonging the recent breakdown of the key 200-day SMA in the 120.00 region. The continuation of the selling bias should see the cross testing the mid-118.00s in the near term, where emerge the February lows.

As long as the 200-day SMA near 120.00, caps the upside, there is still scope for a deeper retracement.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 119.45
Today Daily Change 139
Today Daily Change % -0.75
Today daily open 120.35
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 119.15
Daily SMA50 119.83
Daily SMA100 120.45
Daily SMA200 120.04
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 121.01
Previous Daily Low 118.81
Previous Weekly High 121.15
Previous Weekly Low 117.73
Previous Monthly High 121.4
Previous Monthly Low 118.38
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 119.65
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.17
Daily Pivot Point S1 119.1
Daily Pivot Point S2 117.85
Daily Pivot Point S3 116.9
Daily Pivot Point R1 121.3
Daily Pivot Point R2 122.26
Daily Pivot Point R3 123.51

 

 

