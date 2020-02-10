EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Further decline remains on the cards

By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY struggles for direction in the low-120.00s.
  • The breakdown of the 200-day SMA favours extra losses.

EUR/JPY is looking to reverse the recent pullback after hitting monthly tops at 121.15 during last week.

The ongoing leg lower broke below the critical the 200-day SMA in the 120.55/60 band and in doing so has opened the door for the continuation of the move down to, initially, the 2020 lows in the 119.80 zone.

Furthermore, the outlook on the cross is seen negative while below the 200-day SMA, today at 120.55.

Overview
Today last price 120.2
Today Daily Change 37
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 120.18
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 121.16
Daily SMA50 121.24
Daily SMA100 120.47
Daily SMA200 120.56
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 120.82
Previous Daily Low 120.09
Previous Weekly High 121.15
Previous Weekly Low 119.92
Previous Monthly High 122.88
Previous Monthly Low 119.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 120.37
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.54
Daily Pivot Point S1 119.91
Daily Pivot Point S2 119.64
Daily Pivot Point S3 119.18
Daily Pivot Point R1 120.63
Daily Pivot Point R2 121.09
Daily Pivot Point R3 121.36

 

 

