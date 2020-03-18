EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Further consolidation stays on the cards

- EUR/JPY keeps the recent range unchanged so far.
- While below the 200-day SMA at 120.09 further decline remains probable.
Persistent demand for the safe haven yen is putting EUR/JPY under pressure on Wednesday around the 118.00 mark.
In the meantime, the cross remains within a broad rangebound theme, always below the 120.09/48 band, where converge last week’s tops and the 200-, 55- and 100-day SMAs.
While below the 200-day SMA, today at 120.09, there is still scope for the cross to re-visit the 2020 low near the 116.00 mark (March 9th).
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|118.09
|Today Daily Change
|86
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29
|Today daily open
|118.43
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|119.44
|Daily SMA50
|120.23
|Daily SMA100
|120.54
|Daily SMA200
|120.12
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|119.69
|Previous Daily Low
|117.3
|Previous Weekly High
|120.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|116.13
|Previous Monthly High
|121.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|118.38
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|118.78
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|118.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|117.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|116.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|114.86
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|119.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|120.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|122.04
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD collapses below 1.1900
GBP/USD plummeted below 2016 low at 1.1916, the level hit after the Brexit referendum. The pair lost roughly 1,300 pips in less than two weeks, as panic fuels the greenback while UK’s approach to coronavirus crisis smashes Pound.
EUR/USD pressured around 1.10 as global fiscal stimulus eyed
EUR/USD is trading around 1.10 after Tuesday's massive sell-off and as the dollar takes a breather. Germany is open to issuing euro-bonds and the US is contemplating a $1.2 trillion package to mitigate the economic fallout from coronavirus.
Cryptocurrencies: Safe-haven role under construction
The potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem is still far from being a mass adoption option. Only the progressive deterioration of economies based on fiat currencies will accelerate adoption.
WTI Oil falls below $26, lowest since 2003, amid the coronavirus crisis, price war
WTI Crude Oil has dropped to the lowest levels since 2003, below $26 per barrel. The coronavirus crisis is weighing on prospects for demand as people refrain from flying or driving amid lockdowns and border closures.
Cryptocurrencies: Safe-haven role under construction
The potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem is still far from being a mass adoption option. Only the progressive deterioration of economies based on fiat currencies will accelerate adoption.