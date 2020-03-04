EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Further consolidation not ruled out

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY has failed once again to surpass the 121.00 mark on Tuesday.
  • Immediately to the upside emerges monthly peaks near 121.50.

EUR/JPY is trading within a tight range below the 120.00 barrier on Wednesday, all against the backdrop of a generalized side-lined mood in the global markets.

The key area remains the 120.30 level, where is located the 200-day SMA. Below it, the cross is expected to face increasing odds for a deeper retracement.

Against this backdrop, a move to the area of 2020 lows near 118.50 should not be ruled out in the short-term horizon.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 119.91
Today Daily Change 67
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 119.86
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 119.98
Daily SMA50 120.82
Daily SMA100 120.77
Daily SMA200 120.3
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 120.95
Previous Daily Low 119.54
Previous Weekly High 121.07
Previous Weekly Low 118.38
Previous Monthly High 121.4
Previous Monthly Low 118.38
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 120.08
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.41
Daily Pivot Point S1 119.28
Daily Pivot Point S2 118.7
Daily Pivot Point S3 117.86
Daily Pivot Point R1 120.7
Daily Pivot Point R2 121.53
Daily Pivot Point R3 122.12

 

 

