  • EUR/JPY resumes the upside following Monday’s pullback.
  • The 134.40 region keeps supporting the downside.

EUR/JPY bounces off lows in the 134.40 zone on Tuesday.

The underlying upside momentum in the cross remains unchanged for the time being. However, EUR/JPY could enter a consolidative phase before resuming the rally. Against that, the next hurdle remains at the 2022 high at 137.54 (March 28) prior to a probable visit to the August 2015 peak at 138.99 (August 15) and ahead of the round level at 140.00.

In the meantime, while above the 200-day SMA at 130.12, the outlook for the cross is expected to remain constructive.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 134.84
Today Daily Change 83
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 134.72
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 132.13
Daily SMA50 130.7
Daily SMA100 130.03
Daily SMA200 130.15
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 135.68
Previous Daily Low 134.57
Previous Weekly High 137.54
Previous Weekly Low 134
Previous Monthly High 137.54
Previous Monthly Low 124.39
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 134.99
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 135.26
Daily Pivot Point S1 134.3
Daily Pivot Point S2 133.88
Daily Pivot Point S3 133.19
Daily Pivot Point R1 135.41
Daily Pivot Point R2 136.11
Daily Pivot Point R3 136.53

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

