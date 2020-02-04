EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Focus on congestion zone

EUR/JPY is consolidating in a narrow range on the 4-hour chart.

The daily chart is reporting seller exhaustion below 120.00.

A range breakout would pave the way for 121.00.

EUR/JPY is trapped in a sideways channel on the 4-hour chart.

At press time, the JPY cross is trading at 120.18 and the upper and lower ends of the channel are located at 120.39 and 119.73, respectively.

A range breakout would imply an end of the pullback from the Jan. 16 high of 112.87 and open the doors to 121.00.

On the other hand, a range breakdown could accelerate the sell-off from 112.87 and shift risk in favor of a drop to 119.25 (Nov. 14 low).

The pair has carved out multiple long-tailed daily candles over the last few days, signaling a bear failure below 120.00. As a result, a range breakout looks likely.

However, if the pair fails to take out the descending 10-day average at 120.44, a range breakdown and a drop to 119.25 could be seen.

4-hour chart

Trend: Neutral

Technical levels