EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Fear of heights?

- EUR/JP recorded new 2021 highs near 130.40 on Friday.
- Overbought conditions could spark a corrective downside.
EUR/JPY advanced further and finally left behind the 130.00 barrier to clinch new yearly highs near 139.40 earlier in the session.
While the cross rapidly faded the move, bulls still remain in control. That said, extra gains appear likely with the next interim target at the 131.00 hurdle followed by the summer 2018 high at 131.98 (July 17).
Reinforcing the current positive stance, EUR/JPY keeps trading above the immediate support line (off November 19 2020 low) in the 127.30 area, also coincident with the 50-day SMA.
In the meantime, while above the 200-day SMA at 124.74 the broader outlook for the cross should remain constructive.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|129.91
|Today Daily Change
|50
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|130.01
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|128.54
|Daily SMA50
|127.25
|Daily SMA100
|126.01
|Daily SMA200
|124.77
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|130.02
|Previous Daily Low
|129.24
|Previous Weekly High
|129.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|128.18
|Previous Monthly High
|129.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|126.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|129.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|129.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|129.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|128.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|128.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|130.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|130.54
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|131.06
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.19 as Treasury yields rebound
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.19, falling as US yields rise amid elevated expectations for the US economy. Investors are unconvinced by the ECB's message and worried about Europe's slow vaccination campaign.
GBP/USD unable to weather the dollar storm despite upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD is on the back foot, trading below 1.39. UK GDP beat estimates with a drop of 2.9% in January. US yields are climbing once again, keeping the dollar bid. Biden's stimulus and vaccine acceleration are boosting the greenback.
XAU/USD flirts with three-day lows, around $1710 area
A fresh leg up in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and prompted fresh selling around gold. A modest pullback in the US equity futures extended some support to the safe-haven commodity.
Cardano price hints at a 25% breakout from a consolidation phase
Cardano price is traversing towards the apex of the symmetrical triangle pattern. A successful breakout could push ADA 25% in either direction. Transactional data shows a massive supply barrier that could deter an upswing.
Tesla shares fall in pre-market, fire in Fremont factory reported.
Teslas shares rally strongly from recent lows as tech recovers. Tesla shares rebound from below $600 on March 5 to near $700. Tesla shares suffer in Friday's pre-market as reports of a fire at its Fremont factory.