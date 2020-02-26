EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Faces rejection near 100-day SMA, back near 120.00 mark

- EUR/JPY quickly reversed an early uptick to the very important 100-DMA.
- The technical set-up gradually seems to shift in favour of bearish traders.
The EUR/JPY cross faded a bullish spike to the 120.60 region and quickly retreated around 50-60 pips from the very important 100-day SMA. The mentioned hurdle coincides with 50% Fibonacci level of the 122.88-118.46 down led and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
Given the recent break below a five-month-old ascending trend-line support, the pair's inability to build on the attempted recovery move, rather failure to find acceptance above a technically significant moving average now seems to suggest the emergence of some fresh selling pressure.
Some follow-through selling below the overnight swing low, around the 119.40 region, also marking 23.6% Fibo. level, will reinforce the bearish outlook. The cross then might accelerate the slide further towards the 119.00 round-figure mark en-route YTD lows, around mid-118.00s.
Meanwhile, a sustained move beyond the 120.60 confluence hurdle might negate the negative outlook and prompt some short-covering move back towards the 121.00 mark. The momentum could further get extended towards the 121.35-40 supply zone, test last week.
EUR/JPY daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
