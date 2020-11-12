EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Extra rangebound on the cards

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY regains some composure and reverses two pullbacks in a row.
  • Further consolidation appears likely in the short-term.

EUR/JPY moved into a consolidation pattern following Monday’s sharp advance below 125.00 and subsequent retracement to the 123.70 region earlier on Thursday.

In the meantime, monthly lows in the 121.60 zone looks to hold potential bearish moves, while the 125.00 neighbourhood caps the topside for the time being.

Further out, while above the key 200-day SMA at 121.26, EUR/JPY is expected to keep the positive bias unchanged.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 124.4
Today Daily Change 82
Today Daily Change % 0.18
Today daily open 124.18
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 123.32
Daily SMA50 123.9
Daily SMA100 123.8
Daily SMA200 121.28
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 124.68
Previous Daily Low 123.92
Previous Weekly High 123.18
Previous Weekly Low 121.7
Previous Monthly High 125.09
Previous Monthly Low 121.62
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 124.21
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 124.39
Daily Pivot Point S1 123.84
Daily Pivot Point S2 123.5
Daily Pivot Point S3 123.08
Daily Pivot Point R1 124.59
Daily Pivot Point R2 125.01
Daily Pivot Point R3 125.35

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD clings to 1.18 as covid concerns battle vaccine hopes

EUR/USD clings to 1.18 as covid concerns battle vaccine hopes

EUR/USD is trading around 1.18, finding its feet. Rising European and US coronavirus cases loom on the currency pair counter the breakthrough in obtaining a vaccine. Speeches by ECB Lagarde and Fed Chair Powell are awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD remains pressured under 1.32 as UK GDP misses with 15.5%

GBP/USD remains pressured under 1.32 as UK GDP misses with 15.5%

GBP/USD is trading below 1.32, under pressure. UK GDP missed estimates with 15.5% QoQ in the third quarter. Concerns about coronavirus have replaced vaccine hopes and boost the safe-haven dollar.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD trades with modest gains near $1871-72 region

XAU/USD trades with modest gains near $1871-72 region

Gold gained some positive traction on Thursday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through. A softer risk tone, sliding US bond yields, weaker USD extended some support to the metal. The lack of strong follow-through warrants some caution before placing fresh bullish bets.

Gold news

Breaking: Bitcoin smashes $16,000 hurdle in readiness for the run-up to $20,000

Breaking: Bitcoin smashes $16,000 hurdle in readiness for the run-up to $20,000

Bitcoin has topped the critical $16,000 after the first attempt failed to make significant progress on Wednesday. The flagship cryptocurrency appears to be on steroids, with the price action having lifted above $16,100.

Read more

WTI: Covid-led oil demand woes, technical breakdown point to more losses

WTI: Covid-led oil demand woes, technical breakdown point to more losses

WTI extends correction below the $42 mark. Covid-led oil demand concerns, IEA report drag oil lower. Rising wedge breakdown spotted on the hourly chart.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures