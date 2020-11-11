EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Extra rangebound on the cards

  • EUR/JPY has moved into a consolidation theme for the time being.
  • The 125.00 area continues to cap the upside near-term.

EUR/JPY extends the rangebound trading following Monday’s strong gains to the area just above 125.00 the figure.

In the meantime, October lows in the 121.60 zone looks to hold potential bearish moves, while monthly peaks in the 125.00 neighbourhood are seen limiting occasional bullish attempts for the time being.

Further out, while above the key 200-day SMA at 121.24, EUR/JPY is expected to keep the positive bias unchanged.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 124.39
Today Daily Change 51
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 124.34
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 123.28
Daily SMA50 123.93
Daily SMA100 123.76
Daily SMA200 121.26
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 124.61
Previous Daily Low 123.99
Previous Weekly High 123.18
Previous Weekly Low 121.7
Previous Monthly High 125.09
Previous Monthly Low 121.62
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 124.23
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 124.37
Daily Pivot Point S1 124.02
Daily Pivot Point S2 123.7
Daily Pivot Point S3 123.4
Daily Pivot Point R1 124.63
Daily Pivot Point R2 124.93
Daily Pivot Point R3 125.25

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

