EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Extra rangebound looks likely near-term

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY keeps the recent range unchanged so far.
  • Further pullbacks are on the table while below the 200-day SMA.

The selling pressure around the European currency coupled with JPY-weakness is leaving the consolidative scenario around EUR/JPY unchanged for the time being.

In the meantime, the broad range theme is expected to persist in the near-term between 120.00 (200-day SMA) and the vicinity of 116.00 (YTD lows).

Above the 200-day SMA, today at 120.07, the downside pressure is expected to alleviate somewhat.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 118.06
Today Daily Change 158
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 117.97
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 119.33
Daily SMA50 120.17
Daily SMA100 120.51
Daily SMA200 120.1
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 118.57
Previous Daily Low 116.9
Previous Weekly High 120.32
Previous Weekly Low 116.13
Previous Monthly High 121.4
Previous Monthly Low 118.38
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 117.54
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 117.93
Daily Pivot Point S1 117.06
Daily Pivot Point S2 116.14
Daily Pivot Point S3 115.39
Daily Pivot Point R1 118.73
Daily Pivot Point R2 119.48
Daily Pivot Point R3 120.4

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

