EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Extra pullbacks could test the 200-day SMA

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • The leg lower in EUR/JPY could reach 120.84.
  • Extra losses are expected below the 200-day SMA.

EUR/JPY has resumed the downside on Thursday and aims for a potential visit to the 55-day SMA just above 121.00 the figure.

In case sellers regain control, there are no supports of significance until the key 200-day SMA, today at 120.84.

Below this area, the negative outlook should be reinstated in the cross.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 121.59
Today Daily Change 43
Today Daily Change % -0.23
Today daily open 121.87
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 121.84
Daily SMA50 121.19
Daily SMA100 120.29
Daily SMA200 120.83
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 122.02
Previous Daily Low 121.62
Previous Weekly High 122.88
Previous Weekly Low 121.76
Previous Monthly High 124.2
Previous Monthly Low 119.98
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 121.86
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 121.77
Daily Pivot Point S1 121.65
Daily Pivot Point S2 121.43
Daily Pivot Point S3 121.25
Daily Pivot Point R1 122.05
Daily Pivot Point R2 122.23
Daily Pivot Point R3 122.45

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressured under 1.11 amid virus fears, ahead of the ECB

EUR/USD pressured under 1.11 amid virus fears, ahead of the ECB

EUR/USD is trading below 1.11, under pressure as fears of the coronavirus weigh on markets. The ECB is set to leave rates unchanged and provide views about the current economic environment. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates gains above 1.31 after parliament seals Brexit

GBP/USD consolidates gains above 1.31 after parliament seals Brexit

GBP/USD is trading above 1.31, consolidating its gains. The House of Lords gave its final seal to Brexit. Speculation ahead of the BOE's decision continues after upbeat data diminished chances for an imminent move.

GBP/USD News

Crude Oil Futures: Downside looks unabated

Crude Oil Futures: Downside looks unabated

Traders added around 8.3K contracts to their open interest positions on Wednesday, reversing two consecutive pullbacks. Volume, instead, prolonged the choppiness and shrunk by around 115.3K contracts.

Read more

WTI off seven-week lows, re-takes $56 ahead of EIA data

WTI off seven-week lows, re-takes $56 ahead of EIA data

WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) is seen making minor recovery attempts in the European session and looks to regains the 56 level, having reached the lowest level in seven weeks at $55.59 in early hours.

Oil News

USD/JPY drops to fresh eight-day lows near 109.50

USD/JPY drops to fresh eight-day lows near 109.50

USD/JPY extends losses and trades close to an eight-day low near 109.50 in a relatively risk-off environment, with the media headlines full of the coronavirus as it spreads internationally. Bears can look to the golden ratio around mid-108s.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures