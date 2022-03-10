EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Extra gains now look to the 200-day SMA

  • EUR/JPY gives away some of the strong advance recorded midweek.
  • Further upside could see the 200-day SMA revisited.

EUR/JPY comes under some mild pressure after two consecutive daily advances and retests the 128.00 neighbourhood.

In case the recovery picks up extra pace, the next barrier emerges at the temporary 20-day SMA 128.99 prior to the more relevant 200-day SMA, today at 130.07. If cleared, then the cross should re-focus on the weekly low at 131.90 (February 16).

In the meantime, while below the 200-day SMA, the outlook for the cross is expected to remain negative.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 128.08
Today Daily Change 71
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 128.21
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 129.27
Daily SMA50 129.88
Daily SMA100 129.83
Daily SMA200 130.14
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 128.47
Previous Daily Low 126
Previous Weekly High 129.78
Previous Weekly Low 125.07
Previous Monthly High 133.15
Previous Monthly Low 127.92
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 127.53
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 126.95
Daily Pivot Point S1 126.65
Daily Pivot Point S2 125.1
Daily Pivot Point S3 124.19
Daily Pivot Point R1 129.11
Daily Pivot Point R2 130.02
Daily Pivot Point R3 131.58

 

 

