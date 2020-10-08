EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Extra gains could reach 126.50

EUR/JPY gradually edg es higher a nd flirts with the resistance line.

Further north comes in the early-September top near 126.50.

EUR/JPY struggles for direction in the 124.70 zone on Thursday, where also converge the 55-day SMA and the 3-month resistance line.

The cross needs to leave behind this zone on a convincing fashion and preferably in the near-term to allow for the continuation of the recovery to, initially, the mid-126.00s recorded on September 10.

Above the 200-day SMA, today at 120.98, the outlook on the cross is expected to remain constructive.

EUR/JPY daily chart