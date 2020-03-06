EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Extra downside expected to test 118.30

By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY is extending the leg lower below the 119.00 mark.
  • Immediately to the downside emerges the 118.30 region, or yearly lows.

EUR/JPY is prolonging the downside for the second session in a row on Friday, exacerbated after breaking below the key support at 119.00 the figure.

The bearish view is expected to remain unchanged as long as the 200-day SMA, today at 120.24, caps the upside.

Against this backdrop, the cross faces the next support of relevance in the 118.30 region, or YTD lows ahead of October 2019 lows in the 117.00 neighbourhood.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 118.81
Today Daily Change 70
Today Daily Change % -0.19
Today daily open 119.04
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 119.85
Daily SMA50 120.74
Daily SMA100 120.74
Daily SMA200 120.27
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 120
Previous Daily Low 119.03
Previous Weekly High 121.07
Previous Weekly Low 118.38
Previous Monthly High 121.4
Previous Monthly Low 118.38
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 119.4
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 119.63
Daily Pivot Point S1 118.71
Daily Pivot Point S2 118.39
Daily Pivot Point S3 117.74
Daily Pivot Point R1 119.68
Daily Pivot Point R2 120.32
Daily Pivot Point R3 120.65

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.



