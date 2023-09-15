EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Extra consolidation in store near term

- EUR/JPY manages to regain some buying interest above 157.00.
- Extra range bound trade seems probable for the time being.
EUR/JPY reverses two consecutive daily pullbacks and advances north of the 157.00 yardstick at the end of the week.
In the meantime, the cross continues to face some side-lined trading prior to a potential resumption of the uptrend. That said, a minor hurdle emerges at the so far monthly high of 158.65 (September 13) ahead of the 2023 top at 159.76 (August 30) and before the key round level at 160.00. The surpass of the latter should not see any resistance level of note until the 2008 high at 169.96 (July 23).
So far, the longer term positive outlook for the cross appears favoured while above the 200-day SMA, today at 148.70.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|157.57
|Today Daily Change
|102
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39
|Today daily open
|156.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|158.13
|Daily SMA50
|157.18
|Daily SMA100
|154.42
|Daily SMA200
|148.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|158.42
|Previous Daily Low
|156.64
|Previous Weekly High
|158.52
|Previous Weekly Low
|157
|Previous Monthly High
|159.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|155.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|157.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|157.74
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|156.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|155.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|154.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|158.04
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|159.12
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|159.82
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0650 as US Dollar retreats on China optimism
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0650, recovering from the dovish ECB hike inflicted wounds in the European morning on Friday. Optimism surrounding China's stimulus measures and strong economic data is weighing on the safe-haven US Dollar, supporting the pair.
GBP/USD sticks to modest recovery gains around 1.2430
GBP/USD is posting gains near 1.2430 in early Europe on Friday, moving away from a multi-month low. A combination of factors prompts some USD profit-taking, which lends support to the pair. Diminishing odds for more BoE rate hikes might keep a lid on further gains.
Gold extends gains toward $1,920, focus on US economic data
Gold price extends gains on the second day, trading higher near $1,920 per troy ounce during the early trading hours of the European session on Friday. The pair is receiving upward support, likely attributed to a slight correction in the USD.
Ethereum celebrates first anniversary of ETH Merge with 99.9% drop in energy usage
The great Ethereum Merge completes its first anniversary today. The network’s energy usage has dropped drastically over the past year since Ethereum’s transition away from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake.
Monetary policy divergence back in focus
Thursday’s US producer prices came in hot, while retail sales were solid and well above forecast. What this means is that the Fed is still in position to be tightening, which on net, should translate to more US Dollar demand.