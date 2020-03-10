EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Euro volatile vs yen, trades sideways near 118.50 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY is bouncing from the March lows as the market is looking for a clear direction.
  • More sideways consolidation is expected in the near term.  
 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
EUR/JPY is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). The spot is experiencing unusual volatility amid market turmoil. 
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
EUR/JPY is bouncing off the March lows and is now entering a choppy market in the 117.00/119.00 range. The spot is expected to trade sideways as the market stabilizes and decides a new direction.   
 
Resistance: 118.66, 119.16, 119.66
Support: 118.42, 117.93, 117.19
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 118.42
Today Daily Change 1.27
Today Daily Change % 1.08
Today daily open 117.15
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 119.67
Daily SMA50 120.58
Daily SMA100 120.68
Daily SMA200 120.24
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 118.86
Previous Daily Low 116.13
Previous Weekly High 120.95
Previous Weekly Low 118.62
Previous Monthly High 121.4
Previous Monthly Low 118.38
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 117.17
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 117.82
Daily Pivot Point S1 115.9
Daily Pivot Point S2 114.65
Daily Pivot Point S3 113.16
Daily Pivot Point R1 118.63
Daily Pivot Point R2 120.11
Daily Pivot Point R3 121.36

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades below 1.13 on expectations for US stimulus

EUR/USD trades below 1.13 on expectations for US stimulus

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.13 as US bond yields and stocks hold onto most of the recovery ahead of President Trump's decision about fiscal stimulus to counter the coronavirus crisis.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls toward 1.29 amid dollar strength, UK politics

GBP/USD falls toward 1.29 amid dollar strength, UK politics

GBP/USD has dropped toward 1.29 as the US dollar gains ground on expectations for US fiscal stimulus in the face of the coronavirus crisis. The pound is pressured after the government only barely survived a vote on Huawei in parliament 

GBP/USD News

Trump's Draghi moment: Markets desire “whatever it takes” message, time for governments to act

Trump's Draghi moment: Markets desire “whatever it takes” message, time for governments to act

What is next for stocks and currencies? Joseph Trevisani and Yohay Elam dive into the role governments should take ahead of President Donald Trump's message, central bank action, the rout in oil prices and more, as volatility remains extreme.

Read more

Gold New York: XAU/USD easing from 2020 tops

Gold New York: XAU/USD easing from 2020 tops

XAU/USD is trading off multi-year highs while above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). The market formed a double top/higher high and is retracing down.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures