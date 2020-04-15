EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Euro under pressure vs. Japanse yen, nearing 117.00 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY remains under selling pressure on Wednesday.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 116.90 support. 
 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
EUR/JPY remains under heavy selling pressure below the main SMAs (simple moving averages) on the daily chart as the currency cross is nearing the 2020 low. 
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
EUR/JPY is drifting down below the main SMAs on the four-hour time frame suggesting a downward bias in the medium term. Sellers stay in control and a break below the 116.90 level can introduce scope to further losses towards the 116.00 and 15.45 price levels. On the flip side, resistance can be seen near the 117.50 and 118.00 level near the 50 SMA. 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 117.22
Today Daily Change -0.50
Today Daily Change % -0.42
Today daily open 117.72
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 118.66
Daily SMA50 119.18
Daily SMA100 120.21
Daily SMA200 119.8
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 117.94
Previous Daily Low 117.31
Previous Weekly High 119.04
Previous Weekly Low 117.16
Previous Monthly High 121.15
Previous Monthly Low 116.12
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 117.7
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 117.55
Daily Pivot Point S1 117.37
Daily Pivot Point S2 117.02
Daily Pivot Point S3 116.73
Daily Pivot Point R1 118
Daily Pivot Point R2 118.29
Daily Pivot Point R3 118.64

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

