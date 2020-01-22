EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Euro under pressure near seven-day low vs. yen, sub-122.00 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY wedge pattern is putting EUR/JPY under pressure.
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 121.64 support.
 
 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
The market is weakening from January’s tops trading below the 122.00 level while holding above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs).  
 
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
The spot broke down from the rising wedge pattern while challenging the 121.64 support and the 200-period simple moving average (SMA) on the four-hour chart. As the market is under pressure the spot is set to keep declining towards the 121.13 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Resistances are seen near 121.83, 122.21, 122.66 and 122.90 levels.
  

Additional key level

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 121.65
Today Daily Change -0.11
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 121.76
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 121.82
Daily SMA50 121.15
Daily SMA100 120.25
Daily SMA200 120.86
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 122.37
Previous Daily Low 121.75
Previous Weekly High 122.88
Previous Weekly Low 121.76
Previous Monthly High 124.2
Previous Monthly Low 119.98
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 121.99
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 122.14
Daily Pivot Point S1 121.55
Daily Pivot Point S2 121.34
Daily Pivot Point S3 120.93
Daily Pivot Point R1 122.17
Daily Pivot Point R2 122.58
Daily Pivot Point R3 122.79

 

 

