EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Euro trading on the defensive at fresh 2020 lows below 119.00 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY remains vulnerable while trading near four-month lows.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 118.73 support.
 

EUR/JPY is trading near four-month lows while trading below the 119.00 level and the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs).
 

The quote is under heavy selling pressure below the main SMAs suggesting a bearish bias in the medium term. Bears are looking to extend losses below the 118.73 support. A breakdown below the above-mentioned level might lead to a continuation down towards the 118.49 and 117.87 levels. However, EUR/JPY can equally be vulnerable to a pullback up where it can find resistance near the 119.23, 119.48 and 119.73 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.    
 
 
Resistance: 119.23, 119.48, 119.73
Support: 118.73, 118.49, 117.87 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 118.69
Today Daily Change -0.40
Today Daily Change % -0.34
Today daily open 119.09
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 120.25
Daily SMA50 121.12
Daily SMA100 120.56
Daily SMA200 120.44
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 119.2
Previous Daily Low 118.91
Previous Weekly High 120.34
Previous Weekly Low 118.87
Previous Monthly High 122.88
Previous Monthly Low 119.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 119.08
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 119.02
Daily Pivot Point S1 118.93
Daily Pivot Point S2 118.78
Daily Pivot Point S3 118.64
Daily Pivot Point R1 119.22
Daily Pivot Point R2 119.35
Daily Pivot Point R3 119.51

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

