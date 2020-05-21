EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Euro trading off fresh May’s highs vs. Japanese yen

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY hit its highest since early March 2020 this Thursday. 
  • Support can be seen near the 118.00 price level. 
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
EUR/JPY is trading near the May’s highs above the main SMAs on the four chart suggesting a bullish bias. However, the market lost some steam on Thursday and it remains to be seen if the spot has some fuel left in the tank. The next resistance zone is seen near the 118.75/119.00 price levels followed by the 119.50 level. On the other hand, a daily break below the 118.00 figure can lead to an acceleration down towards lower levels. Immediate support is seen near the 117.25 and 117.00 levels. 
  
 
Resistance: 118.75, 119.00, 119.50
Support: 118.00, 117.25, 117.00
 

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 118.07
Today Daily Change -0.01
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 118.08
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 116.27
Daily SMA50 117.48
Daily SMA100 118.96
Daily SMA200 119.31
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 118.2
Previous Daily Low 117.6
Previous Weekly High 116.86
Previous Weekly Low 115.3
Previous Monthly High 119.04
Previous Monthly Low 115.45
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 117.97
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 117.83
Daily Pivot Point S1 117.72
Daily Pivot Point S2 117.35
Daily Pivot Point S3 117.11
Daily Pivot Point R1 118.33
Daily Pivot Point R2 118.57
Daily Pivot Point R3 118.94

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

