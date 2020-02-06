EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Euro trades near session’s lows vs. yen, sub-121.00 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY correction up found resistance near the 121.00 level. 
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 120.51 support. 
 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
EUR/JPY is rejecting the 121.00 figure and the 50-day simple moving average (SMA). The market remains vulnerable to the downside. 
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
EUR/JPY correction found resistance near the 121.00 figure while below the 100/200 SMAs on the four-hour chart. Bears want a break below the 120.51 support for a potential continuation down towards the 120.10 and 119.80 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
  
 
Resistance: 121.00, 121.27, 121.70
Support: 120.51, 120.10, 119.80
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 120.7
Today Daily Change -0.08
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 120.78
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 121.28
Daily SMA50 121.25
Daily SMA100 120.44
Daily SMA200 120.6
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 121.15
Previous Daily Low 120.66
Previous Weekly High 120.46
Previous Weekly Low 119.78
Previous Monthly High 122.88
Previous Monthly Low 119.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 120.85
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.96
Daily Pivot Point S1 120.58
Daily Pivot Point S2 120.37
Daily Pivot Point S3 120.08
Daily Pivot Point R1 121.07
Daily Pivot Point R2 121.36
Daily Pivot Point R3 121.57

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD crashes to four-month low

EUR/USD crashes to four-month low

EUR/USD has dipped to the lowest since October as the US dollar continues gaining strength amid upbeat US data, optimism about the coronavirus and weak German data earlier. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hits new 2020 trough closer to 1.29 on Brexit fears, USD strength

GBP/USD hits new 2020 trough closer to 1.29 on Brexit fears, USD strength

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.29, at the lowest since December. The US dollar continues benefiting from Wednesday's upbeat figures. Concerns about post-Brexit EU-UK relations are weighing on sterling.

GBP/USD News

ETH/BTC golden cross – The ultimate bullish signal

ETH/BTC golden cross – The ultimate bullish signal

Money flows to the Ethereum network in search of profitability measured by Satoshis. The overbought situation is evident in the pairs that have performed best in 2020. The bullish outlook extends beyond the medium term and points to a multi-month rise.

Read more

Gold steadily climbs back above $1560 level

Gold steadily climbs back above $1560 level

Gold edged higher through the early European session on Thursday and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, just above the $1560 region. The upside seemed unaffected by the prevailing risk-on mood.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures