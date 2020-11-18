EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Euro trades in a bearish channel for 7th straight day

- EUR/JPY has carved out a falling channel on the hourly chart.
- A breakout would signal a continuation of the rally from the Oct. 30 lows.
EUR/JPY is locked in a bearish channel represented by trendlines connecting Nov. 9 and Nov. 16 highs and Nov. 10 and Nov. 12 lows for the seventh-straight day.
The channel resistance is currently seen at 124.17. A break above that level would confirm a breakout and imply a resumption of the rally from the Oct. 30 low of 121.62.
The breakout would shift the focus higher to resistance at 125.14 (Nov. 9 high). Alternatively, acceptance below the lower end of the channel would shift risk in favor of a drop to recent lows below 122.00.
The bullish scenario looks likely as recent announcements of positive results of experimental coronavirus vaccines by drugmakers Pfizer and Moderna have triggered hopes for a swift global economic recovery next year.
Hourly chart
Trend: Bullish above channel resistance
Technical levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|123.55
|Today Daily Change
|-0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|123.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|123.31
|Daily SMA50
|123.77
|Daily SMA100
|123.93
|Daily SMA200
|121.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|124.03
|Previous Daily Low
|123.52
|Previous Weekly High
|125.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|122.68
|Previous Monthly High
|125.09
|Previous Monthly Low
|121.62
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|123.71
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|123.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|123.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|123.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|122.92
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|123.94
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|124.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|124.45
