EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Euro trades in 8-day’s lows vs. Japanese yen

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY is accelerating the downside as the market is back into the March’s range.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 118.00 support.
 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
EUR/JPY is continuing to drop from the March’s highs while trading below the 119.00 handle and the main SMAs on the daily chart.
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
EUR/JPY broke below the 118.80 level and the main SMAs on the four-hour chart suggesting a negative bias in the medium term. The current bearish move is set to extend to the 118.00, 117.50 and potentially to the 116.90 levels if the sellers gather enough steam. Resistance can emerge near 118.80, 119.50 and 119.90 levels.
  

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 118.39
Today Daily Change -0.69
Today Daily Change % -0.58
Today daily open 119.08
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 119.07
Daily SMA50 119.76
Daily SMA100 120.44
Daily SMA200 120.02
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 120.35
Previous Daily Low 118.8
Previous Weekly High 121.15
Previous Weekly Low 117.73
Previous Monthly High 121.4
Previous Monthly Low 118.38
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 119.39
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 119.76
Daily Pivot Point S1 118.47
Daily Pivot Point S2 117.86
Daily Pivot Point S3 116.92
Daily Pivot Point R1 120.02
Daily Pivot Point R2 120.96
Daily Pivot Point R3 121.57

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades around 1.10 amid end-of-quarter flows, US data

EUR/USD trades around 1.10 amid end-of-quarter flows, US data

EUR/USD is trading around 1.10, down as money managers adjust their portfolios as a turbulent quarter nears an end. US CB Consumer Confidence beat expectations. Coronavirus headlines from New York and Italy are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD recaptures 1.24 in volatile end-of-quarter trading

GBP/USD recaptures 1.24 in volatile end-of-quarter trading

GBP/USD has surged above 1.24 in volatile end-of-quarter trading. The number of UK coronavirus deaths has climbed above 1,600 according to the latest figures. US Consumer Confidence dropped less than expected.

GBP/USD News

Coronavirus: Why the dollar has more room to recover and rally

Coronavirus: Why the dollar has more room to recover and rally

The US dollar has been falling after initially advancing amid the coronavirus crisis. Valeria Bednarik, Joseph Trevisani, and Yohay Elam digest the latest Fed action, data, and disease details, and explain why the greenback has room to recover and rally as the crisis continues.

Read more

WTI targets the $22.00 mark on US-Russia deal hopes

WTI targets the $22.00 mark on US-Russia deal hopes

After plummeting to levels last seen nearly two decades ago near the $19.00 mark per barrel, prices of the WTI are seeing some respite and have so far regained the $21.00 level on Tuesday.

Oil News

XAU/USD sidelined near $1600/oz

XAU/USD sidelined near $1600/oz

XAU/USD is consolidating the bullish spike from 2020 lows while remaining trapped in the 1600/1640 price range as investors are searching for a direction.

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures