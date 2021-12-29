EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Euro strengthens, next resistance at 130.50/60

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • EUR/JPY breaking range, targets 130.50/60.
  • Euro above key moving averages, strong bullish tone.

The EUR/JPY is rising again after a brief pause and pullback on Tuesday. Recently the cross hit fresh monthly highs at 130.37 and it remains with a solid bullish bias, back above key daily moving averages (20, 55 and 100).

A double bottom pattern, with lows at 127.50 and a neckline at 129.10, has a target around 130.60, near a horizontal resistance. The area around 130.50/60 is set to be a barrier for the euro, that if broken, could clear the way for 131.00.

A decline under 130.00 would alleviate the bullish pressure, while a decline below 129.60 should point for an extension to 129.20. If the euro drops below 129.00, it would weaken significantly, showing difficulties in extending the recovery.

EUR/JPY daily chart

eurjpy

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 130.08
Today Daily Change 0.20
Today Daily Change % 0.15
Today daily open 129.88
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 128.57
Daily SMA50 129.84
Daily SMA100 129.78
Daily SMA200 130.51
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 130.23
Previous Daily Low 129.61
Previous Weekly High 129.76
Previous Weekly Low 127.52
Previous Monthly High 132.56
Previous Monthly Low 127.49
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 129.84
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 129.99
Daily Pivot Point S1 129.58
Daily Pivot Point S2 129.29
Daily Pivot Point S3 128.96
Daily Pivot Point R1 130.2
Daily Pivot Point R2 130.52
Daily Pivot Point R3 130.81

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends rally to fresh weekly highs above 1.1350

EUR/USD extends rally to fresh weekly highs above 1.1350

The EUR/USD pair bounced from 1.1271 to trade as high as 1.1368. Year-end flows are playing against the greenback despite US Treasury yields keeping raising. Wall Street fights following losses in the previous sessions.

 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD flirts with 1.3500 amid the broad dollar’s weakness

GBP/USD flirts with 1.3500 amid the broad dollar’s weakness

GBP/USD accelerated north and touched 1.3499, before retreating some. Nevertheless, the Pound is among the strongest dollar’s rivals, helped by optimism Brexit news and the government decision to skip tighter coronavirus-related measures.

GBP/USD News

Gold drops below $1,800 pressured by rising US T-bond yields

Gold drops below $1,800 pressured by rising US T-bond yields

After spending the Asian session in a tight range above $1,800, gold came under renewed bearish pressure and started to decline toward $1,790. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is holding in the positive territory on Wednesday, not allowing XAU/USD to erase its losses.

Gold News

Ethereum price flashes bullish technical signal as ETH offers hope of recovery

Ethereum price flashes bullish technical signal as ETH offers hope of recovery

Ethereum price has continued to consolidate in a continuation pattern since early December. A technical indicator suggests that ETH could be ready for a bounce. Ethereum could surge 22% if the token slices above $4,099.

Read more

US Consumer Inflation in 2022: The uninvited guest takes up residence Premium

US Consumer Inflation in 2022: The uninvited guest takes up residence

Inflation hit the American economy like a bolt from the blue in 2021. In January consumer prices were trundling along at 1.4% a year. COVID-19, lockdowns, supply and labor shortages and government liquidity are culprits.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures