EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Euro stays fragile below the 118.00 figure vs. yen

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY remains week at the start of the trading week.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 117.25/117.20 price zone.  
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
EUR/JPY retraced from the May’s highs while trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. The spot lost some bullish momentum as it is challenging the 117.25/117.00 support zone. As the spot remains fragile within an overall bear trend, a break below the mentioned levels can lead to further weakness towards the 116.40 level. On the flip side, occasional bullish attempts should find resistance near the 118.00 level initially.  
 
 
 
Resistance: 118.00 118.75, 119.00
Support: 117.25, 117.00, 116.40
 

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 117.34
Today Daily Change 0.01
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 117.33
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 116.41
Daily SMA50 117.45
Daily SMA100 118.89
Daily SMA200 119.3
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 117.98
Previous Daily Low 117
Previous Weekly High 118.52
Previous Weekly Low 115.79
Previous Monthly High 119.04
Previous Monthly Low 115.45
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 117.37
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 117.6
Daily Pivot Point S1 116.89
Daily Pivot Point S2 116.45
Daily Pivot Point S3 115.91
Daily Pivot Point R1 117.87
Daily Pivot Point R2 118.42
Daily Pivot Point R3 118.86

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

