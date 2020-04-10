EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Euro stays capped below the 118.75 resistance

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY consolidates the down leg to 2020 lows. 
  • EUR/JPY remains capped by the 118.75 resistance.

 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
 
EUR/JPY is consolidating the bear leg to the 2020 lows as the spot is trading below the main SMAs (simple moving averages) on the daily chart suggesting an overall negative momentum in the currency cross.
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
 
EUR/JPY is challenging the 118.75 resistance and the 200 SMA once again as the spot is trying to create a bullish extension to the 119.50 level and 120.00 figure. However, as the predominant trend remains bearish, it remains to be seen if EUR/JPY can overcome the 119.75 resistance. In fact, bears will likely keep the pressure on while eyeing the 118.00 and 117.50 price levels to the downside. 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 118.68
Today Daily Change 0.13
Today Daily Change % 0.11
Today daily open 118.55
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 118.8
Daily SMA50 119.32
Daily SMA100 120.27
Daily SMA200 119.85
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 119
Previous Daily Low 118.08
Previous Weekly High 120.35
Previous Weekly Low 116.35
Previous Monthly High 121.15
Previous Monthly Low 116.12
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 118.65
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 118.43
Daily Pivot Point S1 118.08
Daily Pivot Point S2 117.62
Daily Pivot Point S3 117.16
Daily Pivot Point R1 119.01
Daily Pivot Point R2 119.47
Daily Pivot Point R3 119.93

 

 

